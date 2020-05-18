Morocco Records 98 New COVID-19 Recoveries in 24 Hours, No Deaths

Moroccan authorities are proud of the effective measures that the country has been taking to contain the spread of COVID-19 since its outbreak on March 2.

Rabat – After Morocco moved to extend its state of emergency for an additional three weeks, health authorities confirmed no new fatalities related to the virus for the second day in a row. The country’s death toll has stagnated at 192 since Saturday, May 16.

In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health recorded 98 new recoveries, bringing total recovered patients to 3,758 as of 4 p.m. on May 18.

Meanwhile, total cases stand at 6,952, with 82 new reported infections since the afternoon of May 17.

The number of suspected cases that tested negatives since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco on March 2 has reached 88,584.

Health authorities detected the majority of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat region due to hotspots in the city of Casablanca. New infections also emerged in Tangier, Tetouan, and Marrakech.

Morocco issued another extension of the nationwide lockdown, effective until June 10, during a parliamentary session today, with Head Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani saying the country is still in the second phase of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I know what people think and I know that a lot of people are tired of the COVID-19 lockdown for two months. We spent Ramadan with the mosque closed. The situation is under control but not fully promising,” El Othmani explained.

The preventive measures against COVID-19 allowed the country to avoid 600 new cases and 200 deaths daily, he said.

The head of government urged Moroccans to remain patient and be proud of the effective measures that kept the pandemic under control.