Moroccan Police Arrest 6 on Irregular Migration Charges

The suspects will also face charges for refusing to comply with the state of emergency measures.

Rabat – Police in northern Morocco arrested on May 17 six suspects involved in organizing irregular migration and illegal stays in Morocco.

The list of the suspects includes a Spanish citizen of Moroccan origin and five Algerians, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

The suspects will also face charges for violating the country’s state of emergency measures.

Preliminary investigations show the five Algerian citizens paid a sum of €7,000 to the Spanish-Moroccan suspect to help them reach Europe irregularly.

A dispute broke out between the two parties in the streets of Fnideq, 33.2 kilometers from the city of Tetouan, “because of the failure to keep this promised criminal activity,” DGSN explained.

Police intervened to end the dispute, which led to the suspects’ arrests.

The suspects fiercely resisted and attacked the police by “throwing kitchen utensils from the interior of the house where they resided, and were later on all arrested.”

Police put all of the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and its domestic and international ramifications.

The operation is part of Morocco’s approach to combat undocumented migration and strengthen cooperation with its partners based on a shared responsibility approach.

The arrests followed a similar operation in which police arrested 32 would-be undocumented migrants from sub-Saharan African countries on April 3 near Dakhla, southern Morocco.

On March 10, the Moroccan Royal Gendarmerie arrested 45 would-be irregular migrants in the fishing village of Idlan, north of Dakhla.

Spain recently remarked that working against undocumented migration with partners, especially Morocco, helped the country to cut irregular migrant flows by more than half last year.

Morocco foiled at least 74,000 irregular migration attempts in 2019.