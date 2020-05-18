Sheep-Massacring Frenchman Gets 1 Month in Prison, MAD 20,000 Fine

The French national used a utility van to drive over a group of sheep reportedly grazing on his property.

Rabat – The Court of First Instance in Benslimane has sentenced the Frenchman who massacred a Moroccan shepherd’s flock of sheep to one month in prison and levied a MAD 20,000 ($2,000) fine

Following the court session, the victim’s defense expressed their dissatisfaction with the sentence and their intention to appeal the decision.

The session took place on May 18 after two deferrals. The court previously scheduled the session for May 7 and then postponed it to May 11, before postponing it a second time.

The incident dates back to May 2 when the Frenchman rammed the sheep with his car in Essanaoubar Beach, also known as Plage David, in Bouznika, approximately 50 kilometers north of Casablanca.

Local authorities arrested the French national after a video documenting his crimes went viral on social media and caused public outrage.

The footage showed the Frenchman driving a gray vehicle near a field where the sheep were grazing. The man then suddenly accelerated, attempting to ram the animals.

After the sheep dodged his first attempt, the man swerved wildly, aiming at the fleeing animals until he finally killed a row of sheep grouped together.

After his massacre, the Frenchman threatened the shepherd, “Get out of here because you’re going to [end up] like the sheep!”

The convict faced charges of death threats and animal massacre. The crimes’ punishments are mentioned in articles 425, 427, and 603 of Morocco’s penal code.

Article 425 provides that “whoever, in anonymous or signed writing, image, symbol, or emblem, threatens to commit a crime against persons or property is punishable by imprisonment for one to three years and a fine of MAD 200 ($20) to MAD 500 ($50).”

Meanwhile, Article 427 reads “if the threat provided for in article 425 … has been verbal, the penalty is imprisonment from six months to two years and a fine of MAD 200 ($20) to MAD 250 ($25).

As for animal massacre, Article 603 provides that anyone who kills or mutilates animals “without necessity” is punishable with imprisonment from six days to three months and will receive a fine of MAD 200 ($20) to MAD 300 ($30), depending on where the offense occurred.

According to the shepherd’s lawyer, Mountassir Bouabib, the sentence is less severe than the punishments the penal code suggests.