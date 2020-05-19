Moroccan Students Enrolled in Tunisian Universities to Take Exams in Morocco

Moroccan students who are unable to return to their universities in Tunisia will still be able to sit for final exams.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education has launched an online questionnaire to identify Moroccan students who could not go back to Tunisia to finish university classes due to closed borders.

Minister of Education Said Amzazi announced that the operation should allow the concerned students to sit for their final 2019-2020 university exams in Morocco.

Students may register on the education ministry’s platform www.enssup.govma, on the digital platform www.mabourseneup.gov.ma, or on the ministry’s official pages on social media before 1:59 p.m. on May 23.

The ministry said it will provide the final list of students to the Tunisian authorities and take the necessary measures to ensure that exams take place in the best conditions.

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated the operation with the Ministry of Education after university classes resumed in Tunisia. The move falls under the framework of assisting Moroccan students who benefit from scholarship programs abroad.

Due to the country’s approach in the fight against COVID-19, Moroccan students who returned home have found themselves unable to go back to their foreign universities. Morocco suspended all international flights and shut maritime and land links in mid-March before launching a total lockdown on March 20.

Giving students the opportunity to sit for exams in Morocco is part of the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact.

Moroccan education ministry says it offered 100 student scholarships for the 2019-2020 university year as part of the cultural and scientific cooperation between Morocco and Tunisia.

The scholarships allow Moroccan students to enroll at Tunisian schools for general medical studies, engineering, accounting, architecture, dental studies, and pharmaceutical education.