Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University Hosts 3rd Virtual Research Conference

Fez – Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University (USMBA) in Fez organized an online conference on May 5 to discuss research and innovation in technical and medical sciences.

Titled “Scientific research in the field of Technical sciences and Medical Sciences: constraints and opportunities,” the virtual event hosted distinguished speakers working in Morocco and abroad.

Dr. Abdesalam El Khanchoufi, director of the Training and Certification Center at the host university in Fez, moderated the discussion.

Speakers included Director of Scientific Research and Innovation Ahmed Hammouch, Professor Ahmed Charai of the University of Aix-Marseille in France, Professor Abdeslem El Idrissi of the University of the City of New York, and Professor Tariq Squalli, vice dean of the Faculty of Medicine at USMBA, Fez.

The speakers covered several topics regarding research and innovation in the field of technical and medical sciences.

The presenters called for the establishment of networks in technical and medical sciences, stressing that researchers must work with regional experts and the Moroccan diaspora on local issues.

Throughout the webinar, the speakers accentuated the merit of research in both technical and medical sciences. They also stressed various ways to encourage researchers’ participation in projects funded by different organizations. They also emphasized methods to initiate cooperation between faculties of sciences and of medical sciences, along with regional institutions.

The speakers addressed the importance of mobilizing and encouraging researchers, and tackled methods to motivate students to undertake scientific research and to innovate.

They also emphasized the value of reconsidering the progress grid, as well as evaluating students’ research to encourage professional researchers to publish.

The speakers highlighted the role the Moroccan Diaspora can play in research and innovation in technical and medical sciences, aiming to encourage direct cooperation in addition to the FINCOME program.

The participants insisted on a system of solid governance for technical and medical research, as well as administrative and financial management, through fortifying research structures and enabling their operation.

Speakers also addressed ways to simplify laws and procedures that protect patients in medicine. They further tackled methods to facilitate financial management, especially by creating an intra-university federation where each researcher may have an account, and to facilitate the management of its budget for insightful research projects.

They stressed the importance of implementing a clearer and more fluid method of management for researchers in medicine that belongs to the Department of E.S.R.S. and the Ministry of Health, along with the urgent need to consistently launch calls for projects.

The videoconference aligned with the continuation of the university’s scientific activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.