Morocco’s New COVID-19 Recoveries Continue to Top New Cases

With the new recoveries, Morocco counts only 2,817 active COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has announced 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s case count to 7,048 as of 10 a.m. on May 20.

The ministry also confirmed 136 new recoveries and one death. The number of recoveries reached 4,037, while the death toll now stands at 194.

The new figures increase Morocco’s recovery rate to 57.3%. The fatality rate in the country remains at 2.7%. The global recovery rate is only 39.4%, while the average fatality rate across the world is 6.5%.

With the number of new recoveries regularly exceeding the number of new cases, active cases in the country continue to decrease and currently stand at 2,817. The number of active cases has now fallen below 3,000 cases for the first time on May 19.

Between 4 p.m. on May 19 and 10 a.m. on May 20, Moroccan laboratories performed a total of 4,548 COVID-19 tests, including 4,523 that came back negative.

Since February, health authorities have tested 104,915 suspected COVID-19 cases, of which 97,867 came back negative.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco. Its case count represents 30.22% of the country’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region comes second, with 18.39% of the cases, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.92%), Fez-Meknes (13.62%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.59%), and Draa-Tafilalet (8.31%).

The Oriental region accounts for 2.55% of Morocco’s cases, Beni Mellal-Khenifra for 1.59%, and Souss-Massa for 1.11%. Meanwhile, the country’s southern regions are the least affected by COVID-19, with 0.61% of the cases in Guelmim-Oued Noun, 0.06% in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, and 0.03% in Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab.