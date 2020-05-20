Morocco Confirms 110 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 197 Recoveries

Despite the continued detection of COVID-19 hotspots, Morocco still maintains more recoveries than active cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s daily new COVID-19 cases have remained low in recent days, but the detection of new hotspots and the emergence of new cases in previously-detected hotspots brings today’s new case count to 110. Total cases in the country stand at 7,133 as of 4 p.m. on May 20.

Recoveries, however, also enjoyed a significant jump today, with 197 COVID-19 patients cleared of the virus in the past 24 hours. Total recoveries have reached 4,098 and Morocco’s recovery rate continues to increase, today landing at 57.5%.

Deaths related to COVID-19 have largely tapered off in Morocco, but the Ministry of Health has reported one new fatality since yesterday afternoon.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients helped detect 95 of the 110 new cases, or 87%.

The majority of the new cases appeared in the Casablanca-Settat region at a new virus hotspot, as well as at a previously-detected hotspot.

Health authorities also detected new hotspots in a residential complex in the Fez-Meknes and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima regions.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco, with 30.7% of the country’s total case count, followed by Marrakech-Safi (18.17%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.75%), Fez-Meknes (13.74%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.53%), and Draa-Tafilalet (8.22%).

The Oriental region (2.52%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.58%), and Souss-Massa (1.09%) recorded one new COVID-19 case each in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the three southernmost regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.6%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.03%) did not record any new infections.

Moroccan laboratories are still increasing their COVID-19 testing frequency on a daily basis, with the aims of soon reaching 10,000 daily tests. In the past 24 hours, health authorities performed 5,527 tests in addition to the new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests that came back negative since February to 98,871.