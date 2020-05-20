EU to Assist Morocco’s Health Sector with MAD 1.1 Billion

The EU’s support comes with its determination to continue to show solidarity and support for its partners amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – Morocco will receive another milestone aid package from the European Union, of MAD 1.1 billion (€100 million), to support the country’s health sector amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Morocco’s Economy Minister Mohamed Benchaaboun and Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb signed the agreement with the EU ambassador to Morocco, Claudia Wiedey.

A statement from the EU delegation in Morocco said that the agreement will support the financing of health activities, as well as the Ministry of Health’s “ambitious” reform plan over the medium term.

The agreement also seeks to support post-crisis solutions, helping to make the health sector more resilient in the face of possible future health crises.

The EU ambassador to Morocco expressed satisfaction with the new signing, emphasizing that the convention is part of the EU’s emergency support strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU official thanked health workers for their efforts in the fight against the pandemic and expressed confidence in international cooperation.

“Our partnership in the health sector, which dates back over twenty years, will be up to the challenges,” she said.

The EU press release explained that the purpose of the program is to support three strong priorities of the 2025 health plan, including the improvement of the quality and safety of healthcare.

The aid will also support the human and financial management of the hospital system, as well as support the territorialization of health services.

The budget will also include funds to support women and children victims of violence.

The EU aid will help Morocco to acquire materials, biomedical equipment, and medical devices necessary to respond to the outbreak.

The EU previously expressed determination to continue to assist its partners, including Morocco.

In April, the European Union expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s “quick” and “effective” response to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to its MAD 1.1 billion (€100 million) support fund, the EU also mobilized €450 million to support Morocco’s pandemic response efforts and economic situation. The funds went directly to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, which King Mohammed VI created on March 15 to combat the impact of the virus.

Morocco has confirmed 7,133 COVID-19 cases to date, including 194 deaths and 4,098 recoveries.