Morocco Reports 114 New COVID-19 Recoveries, 52 Cases

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced 52 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the country’s case count to 7,185 as of 10 a.m. on May 21.

The ministry also reported 114 new recoveries. The number of recoveries reached 4,212 while the death toll now stands at 196, after authorities reported one new fatality.

The new figures increase Morocco’s recovery rate to 57.3%. The fatality rate in the country remains at 2.7%.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco on March 2, approximately 10,4705 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco. The region’s case count represents 30.95 % of the national total.

The Marrakech-Safi region comes second, with 18.18 % of the cases, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.68%), Fez-Meknes (13.68 %), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.46 %), and Draa-Tafilalet (8.16%).

The Oriental region has 2.51 % of Morocco’s cases, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.57 %), and Souss-Massa (1.13%).

Meanwhile, the country’s southern regions are the least affected by COVID-19, with 0.60 % of the cases in Guelmim-Oued Noun, 0.06% in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, and 0.03% in Dakhla-Oued Ed Dah.