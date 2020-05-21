CGEM Supports Morocco’s Decision to Kick-Start Economic Activity

CGEM will present its recovery plan to help mitigate the COVID-19 crisis to the Economic Watch Committee soon.

Rabat – The General Confederation of Enterprises of Morocco (CGEM) believes that the Moroccan governments’ decision to allow companies to resume their activities after Eid Al Fitr is a wise action.

The president of CGEM, Chakib Alj, said on May 20 that the Ministry Economy’s call is a “reassuring” decision for the country’s economy.

Alj recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Moroccan economy to lose MAD 1 billion each day.

The economic expert, however, thanked all forces involved in the fight against COVID-19.

“The companies and businesses authorized to operate will only resume if, and only if, all the measures necessary for the health and security of their employees and customers are scrupulously respected,” he said.

He added that companies should ask their workers to work remotely if possible.

He said that the CGEM has made available practical guides to all economic operators to assist them in the gradual resumption of their activity.

“Our confederation has just finalized its economic recovery plan which is consolidated around sectoral recovery plans,” he asserted.

He said the CGEM will present the proactive plan to the Economic Watch Committee soon.

Alj emphasized that the objective of the recovery plan is to benefit from definitive solutions to the challenges that businesses faced even before the pandemic.

On May 19, Minister of Economy Mohamed Benchaaboun called on all economic operators to resume their activities directly after Eid Al Fitr, expected on May 24.

The economic resumption concerns companies that have not been prohibited from continuing their activities, and the proposed measure does not include companies that opted for remote work.

Companies excluded from the call are those active in catering services, hotels, and places of gathering, to further contain the spread of COVID-19.