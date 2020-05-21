CAF Appoints Six Moroccans to 2020-2021 Standing Committees

Standing committees are charged with directing and managing the various aspects of the organization of the game in Africa.

Rabat – Six Moroccans will represent the country on the standing committees of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the years 2020 and 2021, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) has reported.

One of the new members of the standing committees will be the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, who will occupy the position of CAF vice-president, president of the Finances Committee, and vice-president of the Committee for the management of CAF Club Licensing System.

Hamza El Hajioui will be a member of the Organising Committee for the African Nations’ Championship Commission (CHAN), reported CAF on Wednesday.

Mustapha Hajji has been appointed a member of the Organising Committee for the under 17-year-old (U-17), under 20-year-old (U-20), and under 23-year-old (U-23) Championships.

The post of president of the Audit Committee will go to Tarik Sijilmassi, while Mohammed El Mokhtari has been appointed as a member of the Finances Committee.

Meanwhile, Abderazzak Hifti will represent Morocco on the CAF’s medical committee.

While some European leagues resumed games, African football is still suspended with the CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, stating that the situation will remain unchanged until the outbreak is brought under control.

The COVID-19 pandemic left football in African countries in a mess, without winners, relegation, or promotion.

The African continent has recorded a total number of 97,071 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 3,031 and 38,436 recoveries, as of May 21.