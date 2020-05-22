Morocco Tests New Record of 9,873 People for COVID-19 in 18 Hours

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 89 new COVID-19 cases since 4 p.m. yesterday, bringing the country’s total case count to 7,300 as of 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

The ministry also reported 67 new recoveries. The total number of recoveries has reached 4,347. The ministry also reported one fatality today, with the country’s death toll at 197.

While the number of new infections is higher than the number of recoveries, the recoveries have been exceeding new cases on most days in the last few weeks.

Morocco reached a new record for testing, having performed 9,873 tests since the latest update. Approximately 115,570 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco. The region’s case count represents 31.59% of the national total.

The Marrakech-Safi region is the second hardest hit, with 17.59% of the cases, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.68%), Fez-Meknes (13.51%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.38%), and Draa-Tafilalet (8.03%).

The Oriental region has 2.47% of Morocco’s cases, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.55%), and Souss-Massa (1.14%).

Meanwhile, the country’s southern regions are the least affected by COVID-19, with 0.59% of the cases in Guelmim-Oued Noun and 0.05% in Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra. Neither region has reported any new cases in the last two weeks.

Health authorities detected three new cases in the region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab yesterday, the first new cases there since early April. Previously, Dakhla had the fewest cases with just two.

The health ministry announced on May 20 that Morocco had launched a campaign of mass COVID-19 testing in all regions to detect possible suspected cases.

The campaign seeks to conduct 1,790,000 tests by the end of July or the start of August.

The 90-day campaign started between May 10-15. It aims to prepare the country to lift its nationwide lockdown while maintaining control of the COVID-19 spread. On May 10, Morocco conducted nearly 3,000 tests, and testing has been increasing since then, reaching nearly 10,000 on Friday.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani announced on May 18 that the situation is under control. He said Morocco is still in the second phase of the outbreak and the lockdown and other preventive measures helped the country to avoid a situation with hundreds of deaths and thousands of new COVID-19 cases each day.