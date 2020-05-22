Morocco to Lift Night-Time Curfew After Eid al-Fitr

Morocco has been under lockdown since March 20 as part of the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – Moroccan authorities will lift the night time curfew directly after Eid al-Fitr, set to take place on May 24.

Moroccan news outlet Le360 first shared the information from “reliable sources,” who affirmed that authorities would lift the night-time curfew immediately after the feast. The exact date of the curfew lifting is unknown.

A source familiar with government deliberations confirmed the news to Morocco World News.

Moroccans have been authorized to leave their homes for an additional two hours during the holy month, beginning on April 23. Before the decision, Morocco’s curfew had been from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. since March 20.

Beginning April 25, the curfew has been in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m..

The move was to further strengthen the measures of the state of health emergency, currently set to expire on June 10.

Under the decision, movement after 7 p.m. was forbidden, except for individuals with special work authorization in addition an exceptional movement permit.

Before the lockdown began on March 20 as part of the country’s state of emergency, Morocco closed public spaces like mosques, restaurants, cafes, and hammams.

The decision falls within the framework of Morocco’s actions, taking into account the severity of the pandemic and its circumstances.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said on May 21 that Moroccans should learn to live with COVID-19.

He said that life will not go back to normal, expecting Morocco will continue fighting the coronavirus one year or 18 months.

El Othmani explained that the country does not yet have enough data to know when it will announce victory over the pandemic.