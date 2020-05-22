Morocco to Sight Crescent Moon of Eid al-Fitr on Saturday

Astronomers believe Eid al-Fitr will be on Sunday, May 24.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced today that the moon sighting for the month of Shawwal, marking the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al Fitr, will take place on Saturday, May 23.

The ministry called on courts and experts to inform the department of the moon sighting or of its impossibility by contacting it at the following numbers: (0537.76.11.45), (0537.76. 09.32), (0537.76.05.49) and (0537.76.89.54) or the fax number (0537.76.17.21).

Astronomy expert Abdulaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani told Morocco World News on May 12 that the country’s experts will be able to observe the moon on May 23 with the naked eye.

He explained that the lining up of the sun and the moon, or “conjunction,” will take place on Friday, May 22, at exactly 7:40 p.m.

The astronomer, whose previous calculations have proven correct, also predicts that most Islamic countries will be unified in celebrating Eid al-Fitr on the same day.

Traditionally, Muslims around the world kick off the Eid celebration with prayers in mosques on the morning of the feast.

In many countries, including Morocco, the feast rituals will be different this year due to COVID-19.

Morocco closed mosques on March 16 in addition to other public places to prevent the pandemic spread.

Moroccans have had to pray all the regular prayers in addition to the special Ramadan Taraweeh prayers at home since then.

The Supreme Scientific Council urged Moroccans on Wednesday to perform Eid prayers at home, declaring it permissible due to circumstances, like the COVID-19 crisis.