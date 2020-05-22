Ama Detergent Launches Morocco’s First Antibacterial Laundry Detergent

The launch aims to offer Moroccans a trust-worthy product that eliminates bacteria from clothes as the country prepares for a gradual deconfinement.

Rabat – At a time of increased demand for antibacterial products, the Moroccan company Ama Detergent has launched Morocco’s first antibacterial laundry detergent, under the brand MIO.

The company specializes in the production of detergents and disinfectants. It has responded to a situation characterized by strict hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proactive response of Ama Detergent is part of its adaptation marketing strategy to meet the needs and preferences of Moroccans by offering a product that respects international standards.

The new Moroccan-made product is capable of removing bacteria, viruses, and fungi from all clothes, regardless of the temperature of the wash cycle. This differentiates the product from normal detergents.

Thanks to its advanced formula, the anti-bacterial washing liquid covers clothes and fabrics with a layer that protects against bacteria for more than 24 hours.

MIO has proved its effectiveness in eliminating bacteria thanks to two additives newly developed by an internationally-renowned German laboratory. It has also been certified in both Germany and Morocco.

Ama Detergent offers the new antibacterial washing liquid, as effective as its international competitors, at a competitive price.

The new product comes as Morocco prepares for a gradual deconfinement which will prompt people to live with the threat of COVID-19 while resuming their regular activities.