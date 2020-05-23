Morocco Records 43 New COVID-19 Cases, 196 New Recoveries

Morocco's recovery rate continues to increase and currently stands at 62%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7,375 as of 10 a.m. on May 23.

The ministry announced 196 new recoveries, bringing Morocco’s total recoveries to 4,573. The country’s recovery rate also increased to 62%. The figure exceeds the global recovery rate of 40.8%.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related death this morning. The death toll continues to stand at 197 and the fatality rate remains 2.7%. Morocco’s fatality rate is below the global average of 6.4%.

In recent days, the number of new recoveries in Morocco has often exceeded the number of new detected cases, steadily decreasing the number of active COVID-19 cases, which currently stands at 2,605.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 31.93% of the country’s total cases and 17.84% respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.67%) and Fez-Meknes (13.45%) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.32%), Draa-Tafilalet (7.95%) and Oriental regions (2.45%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.53%), Souss-Massa (1.15%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.58%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.07%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.05%) continue to show none or very few new cases in their daily case count.

On May 22, Morocco’s COVID-19 testing frequency reached a new milestone when Moroccan laboratories performed more than 10,000 tests in one day.

Between 4 p.m. on May 22 and 10 a.m. on May 23, Moroccan laboratories conducted 9,609 tests for COVID-19, including 9,566 that came back negative.

Morocco aims to perform nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests in 90 days. To do so, laboratories should reach a daily average of 20,000 tests for three months.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories performed 132,968 COVID-19 tests on suspected cases, including 125,593 that came back negative.

According to the latest press briefing by the Ministry of Health, Morocco’s epidemiological situation is currently stable, with the reproduction rate of the coronavirus, or “R0,” as low as 0.81 on the national level.

However, the R0 is different across regions. The R0 in Casablanca-Settat, for instance, is approximately 1.11. It is 0.92 in Marrakech-Safi and 0.89 in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima.

While any value below 1 is not worrying, the Ministry of Health has revealed it should be lower than 0.7 for maximal safety before starting to ease lockdown measures.

Several Moroccan regions have already met the condition. However, the emergence of new cases might quickly increase the number back to a less safe value, the ministry warned.