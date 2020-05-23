Morocco Arrested Over 91,000 State of Emergency Violators

People who violate the state of emergency can receive a prison sentence ranging from one to three months, in addition to fines.

Rabat – Moroccan courts have prosecuted 91,352 individuals for violating the state of emergency since the law for its enforcement entered into force, announced Morocco’s Public Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, May 22.

Of the thousands of people arrested for violating the state of emergency, only 4.76%, or 4,362 individuals, remained under detention until their court session. However, the majority were detained because of their involvement in other crimes.

Only 558 suspects faced prosecution for violating the state of emergency alone, while the remaining 3,804 individuals faced prosecution for other crimes as well, such as drug trafficking, theft, and violence.

Approximately 95.24% of individuals arrested for violating the state of emergency, 86,990 in total, benefited from provisional release pending their trials.

According to the most recent statistics from Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), the majority of individuals arrested for violating the state of emergency were in Casablanca and Rabat, followed by Kenitra, Oujda, Tetouan, and Sale.

The legal proceedings against state of emergency violators fall within the framework of Law 2.20.292. The law, implemented on March 23, three days after Morocco entered into a state of emergency, provides the legal actions awaiting those who leave their homes without valid authorization during the nationwide lockdown.

Under Law 2.20.292, individuals convicted of violating the state of emergency will receive a sentence ranging from one to three months in prison and a fine of MAD 300 to MAD 1,300 ($30 to $131).

Morocco announced a state of emergency on March 19 and implemented a lockdown one day later to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the state of emergency, citizens can only leave their homes for work, essential grocery shopping, or medical emergencies.

The state of emergency, initially scheduled to end on April 20, received two extensions. Its new end date, as set out by the Moroccan government, is June 10.