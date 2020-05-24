Insanity is following the wrong celebrities and wondering why people are not transforming themselves.

Larache – A large number of Moroccan social media influencers have succeeded at influencing their society in their own unique ways. Some have chosen to capitalize on fun to cheer up their fellow citizens, whereas others have chosen to raise awareness of critical issues, such as health and education. Yet do celebrities inspire real and positive change?

It is well worth asking: Are Moroccan influencers bad for our society? Possibly. For instance, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, have they played a crucial role in sensitizing people to the risks of falling sick or dying of the virus?

For their part, many teenagers are confused and do not know whether or not to believe the optimism and cheerfulness influencers always show on Instagram and YouTube. “Is it fake?” some ask. Are we comparing ourselves with an unreal image?

Adolescents have erroneously begun to compare their own lives with that of model influencers, unhealthy comparisons that can be a harsh blow to their mental health. Seeing the beautified images of influencers, young people may experience anxiety and chronic stress. Are parents aware of the negative effects of following influencers?

So long as social media is part of our lives, particularly during the lockdown, we are easily influenceable. But are they positive or negative influences? Unfortunately, we end up checking on our physical appearance simply because an influencer has recently posted a video about a fashionable look. Are we succumbing to negative self-image, then?

As many influencers boast thousands of fans, they instantly exercise power over them, manipulating them consciously or unconsciously. As we begin to see advertisements on their Instagram accounts, we must ask ourselves whether or not our model influencers are more interested in shaping our habits for the better or in making money from our naivete. Oddly enough, it seems Moroccan fans are unlikely to pose such questions.

Whether we like it or not, Moroccan social media influencers are changing us. Only those who are bold enough not to follow influencers who do not represent their aspirations or interests are immune to the negative impact. Here, to succeed as an Instagrammer or YouTuber in a Moroccan society still obsessed with people’s private lives, do you have to be an overachiever first? Is there an accounting for Moroccans’ online tastes?

It is high time influencers in Morocco use their fame to inspire social change, particularly now that the world needs as many awareness campaigns as possible.

As a case in point, celebrities should call for immediate action to reform the education and health sectors. In today’s world, positively influencing human capital is a powerful weapon to change our society. For example, in Singapore and Turkey, influencers play an active role.

Use your influence wisely

In Morocco, some successful content creators have gained millions of followers on Instagram. However, I believe that instead of focusing on cooking, make up, advertising, jokes, and memes, these influencers can have an immediate and more positive effect shaping society by promoting quality education, especially among young people.

In this vein, I remember the exceptionally outstanding American content creator Prince Ea. His creative and unique videos about education reform have reaped more than 100 million views.

Students themselves have been calling for a radical change to schools and programs, thanks to his meaningful videos. In all frankness, we must look forward to the birth of Moroccan Prince Eas. Don’t we urgently need such celebrities in the midst of the current social and economic crises?

All the Instagrammers I personally follow have incredible talent. But are they using it for the right cause? Influencers are not necessarily to blame for the content they create to inspire or motivate their followers. But society is equally to blame for following the wrong influencers.

Just as we want social media influencers to discuss the everyday reality in Morocco, I strongly believe it is up to society to change its interests to fit the description.

How would you, for instance, influence people who are obsessed with discussing people and convince them to listen while you are discussing ideas? Insanity is following the wrong celebrities and wondering why people are not transforming themselves.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Morocco World News’ editorial views.

© Morocco World News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.