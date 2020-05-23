The Moroccan coast attracts surfers and travelers with the beauty of its landscape, the perfectly breaking waves, and the bohemian vibes.

In Photos: Why You Should Go Surfing in Morocco 
Surf hostels usually offer a package of lessons and transportation. Here, a hostel bus drove the surfboards to a beach outside Taghazout
Zuza Nazaruk
By
Zuza Nazaruk
-
Zuza Nazaruk is a Rotterdam-based journalist who focuses on social inclusion and climate emergency.

Rabat – If you worry that you lost your chance to visit Morocco this summer, here is some good news: The best season to visit the “surfing coast” of Morocco is October to April, although the waves charm surfing enthusiasts all year round. 

Surf hostels usually offer a package of lessons and transportation. Here, a hostel bus drove the surfboards to a beach outside Taghazout

The Moroccan coast captivates visitors with its landscape and beautiful beaches while being one of the world’s top surfing destinations. 

Catching the last waves of the day in La Source
Catching the last waves of the day in La Source

Morocco has a long surf history: Taghazout and Essaouira, coastal cities west of Marrakech, have been on surfers’ radar since the 1960s. The area transformed to accommodate the international, multicultural community and is now radiating with bohemian vibes from every surf camp, hostel, and cafe. Their variety allows every traveler to find venues that suit them, both ambiance- and price-wise. 

Taghazout, a small fishing village, turned into Morocco’s “surf capital.” The village is bustling with hip restaurants and surf shops residing right next to shops selling traditional Amazigh (Berber) artisanry. 

A view of Taghazout from one of the surf hostels located uphill.

In Taghazout, the predominantly Amazigh population mixes with surfers, travelers, and backpackers from all over the world. 

The locals are not only the best “born-on-waves” surfing instructors, they also know the shortest paths to the best spots.

There are plenty of surfing spots all around Taghazout, some of them within walking distance. At Anchor Point, Panoramas, Banana Beach, and Boilers, the world-class waves suit any surfer level, from complete beginners to wave breakers. 

Some surf spots, especially those for beginners, are never as empty as in the picture, so experienced surfers always look for quieter places to catch some waves. 
Some surf spots, especially those for beginners, are never as empty as in the picture, so experienced surfers always look for quieter places to catch some waves.

The travelers to Essaouira, apart from enjoying great surfing spots, can admire a historic port and an ancient medina. The city is on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Surfers and travelers can fly to Agadir and take a shared taxi to Taghazout or Essaouira. Agadir is also well-connected with Marrakech by a three-hour bus ride.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR