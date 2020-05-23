In Photos: Why You Should Go Surfing in Morocco 

The Moroccan coast attracts surfers and travelers with the beauty of its landscape, the perfectly breaking waves, and the bohemian vibes.

Rabat – If you worry that you lost your chance to visit Morocco this summer, here is some good news: The best season to visit the “surfing coast” of Morocco is October to April, although the waves charm surfing enthusiasts all year round.

The Moroccan coast captivates visitors with its landscape and beautiful beaches while being one of the world’s top surfing destinations.

Morocco has a long surf history: Taghazout and Essaouira, coastal cities west of Marrakech, have been on surfers’ radar since the 1960s. The area transformed to accommodate the international, multicultural community and is now radiating with bohemian vibes from every surf camp, hostel, and cafe. Their variety allows every traveler to find venues that suit them, both ambiance- and price-wise.

Taghazout, a small fishing village, turned into Morocco’s “surf capital.” The village is bustling with hip restaurants and surf shops residing right next to shops selling traditional Amazigh (Berber) artisanry.

In Taghazout, the predominantly Amazigh population mixes with surfers, travelers, and backpackers from all over the world.

There are plenty of surfing spots all around Taghazout, some of them within walking distance. At Anchor Point, Panoramas, Banana Beach, and Boilers, the world-class waves suit any surfer level, from complete beginners to wave breakers.

The travelers to Essaouira, apart from enjoying great surfing spots, can admire a historic port and an ancient medina. The city is on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Surfers and travelers can fly to Agadir and take a shared taxi to Taghazout or Essaouira. Agadir is also well-connected with Marrakech by a three-hour bus ride.