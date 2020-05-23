Morocco Confirms 74 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 261 Recoveries

The hard-hit Casablanca-Settat region recorded 55 new cases during the past 24 hours.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health has confirmed 74 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Morocco to 7,406.

The ministry also confirmed one additional death, with fatalities now totaling 198. The mortality rate remains stable at 2.7%.

Morocco also recorded 161 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,638. Morocco’s recovery rate is increasing and currently stands at 62.6%.

Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Mohamed El Youbi added that 55 of the new cases were reported in the Casablanca-Settat region, of which 47 cases were found in two hotspots. El Youbi said the remainder of the cases emerged among people who had come into contact with COVID-19 patients.

He added that seven Moroccan regions did not report any additional cases during the past 24 hours, including Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, Draa-Tafilalet, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, Souss-Massa, Guelmim-Oued Noun, and Beni Mellal-Khenifra.

El Youbi informed the public that a total of 10,085 screening COVID-19 tests came back negative during the 24-hour period. This brings the total number of tests that yielded negative results since the beginning of the outbreak in the country on March 2 to 126,155.

Read also: Moroccan Foundation Donates 1 Million Medical Masks to Hospital Staff

The director also added that there are currently 2,570 active cases that are either under treatment or under medical monitoring.

Geographic dispatch of the pandemic

With 32.20% of the country’s reported infections, the Casablanca-Settat region still records the highest number of cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (17.77%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.61%), Fez-Meknes (13.39%), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.28%).

The Draa-Tafilalet accounts for 7.91% of the country’s total cases, followed by the Oriental region (2.46%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.52%), Souss-Massa (1.15%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.58%).

The southern regions of Dakhla-Oued Ed Edahab and Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra account for 0.07% and 0.05%, respectively.