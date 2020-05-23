After an isolated Ramadan comes an isolated Eid al-Fitr. The celebrations cannot take place in physical spaces, but despite that, there are plenty of ways to make Eid al-Fitr 2020 a very special day.

Rotterdam – Eid al-Fitr is traditionally a joyful celebration where families, neighbors, and friends get together and eat delicious food—all after the morning prayer. This year’s Eid al-Fitr may be the strangest of all times: Imams and muftis worldwide call for performing prayers at home and, besides, the mosques remain closed due to governmental restrictions.

Despite lack of physical reconnection, 2020 Eid al-Fitr can still be a magical time of reconnection.

Give your body a reason to celebrate

The unprecedented circumstances give you a chance to treat your body with more love and care than usual. Turn the fact that you cannot move outside into your advantage and get an extra hour of sleep, do homemade face masks with your loved ones, or—naturally—enjoy all the good food you can get or make. Speaking of which…

Turn into the best chef

You may not be able to taste your aunt’s honey-dipped cookies this time, which is the best occasion to learn how to make your favorite delights yourself!

Master the recipes you are good at or try something completely new. If you do not know where to start, Morocco World News offers a whole section with recipes on traditional Moroccan dishes. What about an iftar-time harcha? Or an express kefta tagine? Smells are an equal house decoration to beautifying gadgets, and filling your house with delicious scents is an extra advantage of cooking, on top of your personal satisfaction.

Decorate your house

Homes became something extra sacred since the outbreak of the pandemic, because people have to spend almost all of their time inside. For Eid al-Fitr at home, make your nest exceptionally festive with homemade decorations. Lamps, garlands, fresh flowers, and scented gadgets will spark your senses to enjoy the celebratory day to the fullest.

Pray at home

Have you ever considered live streaming a prayer? Digitalization may not be for everyone, but seeing an imam performing the prayers will help you feel part of a global community and send your thoughts towards millions of faithful who, just like you, are praying physically alone but spiritually all together.

A variation of screen prayers could be an online family prayer to connect with all the family members. In any case, if you have even your closest family with you, you have the biggest reason to celebrate.

Connect with your loved ones

All the previous options are a great chance to spend time with your closest ones. Give each other little gifts, swap clothes to wear something new, dig into grandma’s best recipe, or play games—the list is endless.

This year, there are no distractions, so you can give all your attention to those that have been with you through these difficult months. Offer them the greatest gift one can give: Your time.

Look inwards

Ramadan 2020 happened in the most turbulent time outside of wartime. Every person on the planet needs to rest and designate time to process what has been happening to make peace with the situation. Ask yourself honestly how the outbreak of COVID-19 has been affecting you. An open family talk may also bring great healing.