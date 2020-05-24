Morocco Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Recoveries

Approximately 134,698 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases since 4 p.m. yesterday, May 23. The country’s total case count is 7,429 as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 24.

The ministry also reported 48 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered people to 4,686.

Deaths related to COVID-19 stand at 198 with no new fatalities reported today.

Approximately 134,698 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco on March 2.

The Casablanca-Settat region has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, hosting 32.24% of the national total.

The Marrakech-Safi region is the second hardest-hit, with 17.75% of total cases, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.64%), Fez-Meknes (13.35%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.26%), and Draa-Tafilalet (7.89%).

The Oriental region has 2.50% of Morocco’s cases, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.52%) and Souss-Massa (1.14 %).

Morocco’s southernmost regions have the lowest numbers of reporters cases. Guelmim-Oued Noun region has 0.58% of the country’s cases, while Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra has 0.05% and Dakhla Oued Ed-dahab has 0.07%.

Morocco, which extended its nationwide lockdown for the second time on May 18, warned of the emergence of new hotspots in several regions, including Dakhla.

To reinforce the detection of new cases, the health ministry announced on May 20 the launch of a mass COVID-19 testing campaign in all regions to bring the spread of the virus under control.

The campaign seeks to conduct 1,790,000 tests by the end of July or the start of August.

Morocco is still in the second phase of the pandemic, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani has said.

El Othmani also called on Moroccan citizens to learn to live with COVID-19 and its circumstances.

He said that going back to normal life will take one year or one year and a half because the country still does not have enough data on when the pandemic will end.