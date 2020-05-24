Morocco Wins 3 Gold Medals, Knight Order at Romania's Euroinvent 2020

This is not the first time Moroccans have brought home prizes from the science fair.

Rabat – Morocco won three gold medals at the European Exhibition of Creativity and Innovation (Euroinvent) held remotely in the city of Iasi, Romania from May 21 to May 23.



The Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences (EMSI), representing the country at Euroinvent, received three gold medals for its flagship inventions “Genius water pipeline for buildings,” “Smart Micro-wind for Highway,” and “Smart Hospital Management,” announced EMSI in a press release on Saturday, May 23.

The “Micro Hydro-Aeolian Production for a Position Energy building” invention provides electrical energy at highways or other roads through a creative two-type wind turbine system.

“An Intelligent, Efficient, and Digital Hospital Management Ecosystem” put together a secure digital medical system to ensure proper follow-up with patients and efficiently archive medical reports for healthcare workers.



“A Smart Micro-Wind System for an Auxiliary Electrical Energy Production” is a micro-wind system providing an auxiliary source of positive electrical energy in buildings exploiting hydraulic or wind energy.

In addition, the head of EMSI, Kamal Daissaoui, received the Knight of the Order Prize for Science and Innovation. Daissaoui received the same prize during Euroinvent 2019, when EMSI’s research and development laboratories won two gold medals.

Euroinvent is the largest science exhibition in Eastern Europe. Forty countries participated in Euroinvent 2019 with over 500 inventions and projects.

Due to the novel coronavirus crisis, Euroinvent’s organizers opted for an online alternative to the event instead of cancelation or postponement.