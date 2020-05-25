Morocco's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 200, Recoveries 4,735

The fatality rate remains far lower than the recovery rate which stands at 63%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 62 new COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on May 25, bringing the country’s total case count to 7,495.

The ministry also confirmed 34 new recoveries. The total number of recovered people stands at 4,735 to date.

Morocco also confirmed one fatality. The death toll reached 200.

The fatality rate has stagnated at 2.7% for weeks, while the recovery rate has steadily grown to 63%.

Approximately 139,103 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco on March 2.

The Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed Lyoubi, said Morocco carried out 10,000 tests in recent days as part of a national campaign to boost mass tests to confirm more new cases.

The Casablanca-Settat region maintains its position as the area with the highest number of cases in the country, with its case count representing 32.47% of the national total.

The Marrakech-Safi region is the second hardest-hit, with 17.64% of Morocco’s cases, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.69%), Fez-Meknes (13.28%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.26%), and Draa-Tafilalet (7.82%).

The Oriental region has 2.48% of Morocco’s cases, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.51%) and Souss-Massa (1.16%).

Morocco’s southernmost regions have the lowest numbers of reported cases. Guelmim-Oued Noun region has 0.57% of the country’s cases, while Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra has 0.05% and Dakhla Oued Ed-dahab has 0.07%.