National Football Team Sends Moroccans Warm Wishes on Eid Al Fitr

Rabat – The Moroccan Royal Federation of Football (FRMF) issued a video yesterday on its YouTube channel of national team players sending celebratory messages to their countrymen on Eid Al Fitr.

The Atlas Lions appearing in the video included Nordin Amrabat, Sufian Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Zuhair Fadhal, Faisal Fajr, Youssef Al-Nassery, Nabil Dirar, Roman Sayes, Youssef Al-Arabi, Ashraf Lazar, Amin Hareth, and goalkeepers Yassin Bono and Munir Al-Muhammadi.

Moroccans celebrated Eid Al Fitr yesterday, May 24, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan under the special circumstances of the COVID-19-induced state of emergency.

After Morocco’s Supreme Scientific Council urged Moroccans in April to perform Taraweeh prayers at home, the council again called on Muslims in Morocco last week to perform Eid Al Fitr prayers in their homes.

“One of the established rituals of the religion of God and his Islamic Sunnah is Eid prayers during Eid Al-Fitr and Al-Adha,” a statement from the council said.

The council explained that the call to stay home for Eid meant to preserve the safety and health of citizens amid the pandemic.

In March, days before Morocco entered a state of emergency, the National Team released a video encouraging Moroccans to stand firm in their fight against the virus, asking their compatriots to confine themselves in their homes to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control.

The video featured Nordin Amrabat, Badr Benoun, Munir Mohamedi, Karim El Berkaoui, Yahya Jabrane, and Achraf Hakimi.

The athletes, scattered across the globe, spoke in French, Darija, and Tamazight, but their message to Moroccans was clear and undivided: “United, we will beat the coronavirus.”