Police Seize 3 Tons of Cannabis Resin in Guelmim, Southern Morocco

The seizure is in addition to another security operation in which police seized nearly 5.5 tons of cannabis resin over the weekend.

Rabat – Moroccan security services at the provincial security district of Guelmim, southern Morocco seized three tons of cannabis resin on May 24 in collaboration with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

Police seized the drugs onboard a road haulage truck in the commune of Tagante, 30 kilometers north of Guelmim, and arrested the driver and two accomplices for their involvement in attempted drug trafficking.

#حالة_الطوارىء_الصحية: حجز ثلاثة أطنان من مخدر الشيرا بضواحي كلميم، في عملية مشتركة بين الشرطة القضائية ومصالح المديرية العامة لمراقبة التراب الوطني. pic.twitter.com/6aQm0PYUQq — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) May 25, 2020

The suspects are now in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

The operation is part of the country’s campaign to fight drug trafficking across the country, the statement concluded.

Moroccan police made another important seizure over the weekend on May 23, seizing nearly 5.5 tons of cannabis resin from a car registered in Morocco. The DGSN said the suspects are still on the run.

Cannabis resin is the most common drug in the country. Police managed to seize a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives last year, the DGSN said in its 2019 report.

The 2019 International Narcotics Control Board (INCP) report listed Morocco as the country with largest cannabis seizures in 2018 in the region.

According to the report, Moroccan security services seized “nearly 72 tons of cannabis resin, as well as of 252 tons of majoun, a consumable product consisting mostly of cannabis but that can also include other drugs, along with poppy seeds and other foodstuffs.”