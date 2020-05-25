Construction Projects in Morocco to Resume This Week

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Morocco, more than 170,000 workers in the construction sector have lost their jobs.

Rabat – After a two-month halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction sites in Morocco are set to begin operating again this week, Minister of Urban Planning Nouzha Bouchareb said during a meeting with Moroccan housing operator Al Omrane.

The meeting yesterday focused on the relaunch of construction projects after Eid al-Fitr. Moroccans celebrated the religious holiday marking the end of Ramadan on the same day of the meeting.

Construction sites must comply with health and safety measures in accordance with the Moroccan authorities’ guidelines to avoid major COVID-19 outbreaks, Bouchareb stressed.

Both public and private operators in the construction sector are required to apply the safety instruction. Any non-compliance will result in a suspension of the violating operator’s projects, the minister warned.

The May 24 meeting joined Bouchareb and board members of Al Omrane Group. The Moroccan housing operator is a public-private venture and the largest construction business in the country. The company oversees a series of housing and urban development projects throughout Morocco.

The resumption of operations in construction sites across Morocco comes to mitigate the economic damage the country has sustained in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 20, Minister of Economy Mohamed Benchaaboun called on Moroccan companies to resume their activities after the end of Ramadan to revive the national economy. The only businesses excluded from the call are those active in places of social gatherings, such as catering services, hotels, restaurants, and cafes.

The construction sector was one of the hardest-hit economic sectors in Morocco. According to a recent survey from the High Commission for Planning (HCP), the sector lost 170,000 jobs, approximately 24% of total construction jobs in the country.

The report also revealed that 60% of construction companies in Morocco have completely suspended their activities due to COVID-19.