Moroccan Customs Generated $10.5 Billion in Revenue in 2019

The 2019 revenue last year represents a slight increase compared to the $10.22 billion generated in 2018.

Rabat – Moroccan customs recorded MAD 103.7 billion ($10.5 billion) in revenue in 2019, following a “continuing upward trend” from MAD 100.8 billion ($10.22 billion) in 2018, the Customs and Indirect Tax Administration (ADII) announced.

The revenue increase is due to “remarkable development in imports,” ADII explained, expressing satisfaction with the 3% growth from 2018.

ADDI explained that budgetary customs recipients collected represent an increase of 3.1% (MAD 94.6 billion) and that all the duties and taxes collected recorded a positive development, with the exception of the gas pipeline fee.

Revenues collected under the pipeline fee amounted to MAD 1 billion ($101.4 billion), down 34.2% compared to 2018. The decline is due to the 45.7% drop in volume, offset by the increase in price by 6.4%.

The statistics from the ADII report, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP), show that the value-added tax (VAT) represented 58% of the total amount of budgetary revenue, followed by the internal consumption tax (ICT) with 31%.

Meanwhile, import duties represented 10% of the total budgetary revenue. ADII said that revenue from import duties showed a positive average increase of 4.7% over the last five years despite the fluctuations recorded in 2017 and 2018.

VAT receipts increased by 3% to MAD 56.1 billion ($5.7 billion) due to a quasi-stagnation of VAT receipts on energy products, offset by the increase of VAT on other products by 3%, or MAD +1.5 billion (+$152 million).

Meanwhile, the ICT increased by 6% in 2019 compared to the previous year, primarily due to the good performance of all the headings of the tax, including manufactured tobacco (+5%), energy products (+6%), and other goods (+11%).

ADII said that over the last five years, VAT represented 57% of budget revenue, showing an average annual increase of 4%.

ICT also continued its upward trend with an average annual growth of 4.6% and a share average budget revenue of 31%.