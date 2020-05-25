Moroccan Singer Abir El Abed Shaves Head to Send Feminist Message

El Abed dedicated her shaved head to women who have felt shame in experiencing hair loss or feel pressured to conceal their natural hair.

Rabat – Moroccan singer Abir El Abed posted a photo on Instagram yesterday in which she appears with a shaved head, sending out a message to women about society‘s perception of women.

“This is a message from me to every woman and every girl who suffers from a society that imposes fake ideas, that are products of humans,” she wrote.

“Today I’m here to show solidarity with every girl who had been lied to one day and told that you are not a woman if you don’t have hair,” she continued.

The Moroccan artist dedicated her shaved head to women who have “had to cover their heads with a veil or a wig for being cancer patients, having coarse hair, hair loss issues, and couldn’t accept being bald, for fear of mockery.”

“Girls, listen to me carefully, the secret to your beauty lies in your mind, your being, your intelligence, your intellectual level, your manners, your money, your job, your heart, your intentions, but most importantly, your smile and your self-confidence,” she stressed.

The Tangier native advised her female fans to ignore those who mock them and always follow their hearts so long as they do not negatively affect the freedom of others.

In addition to the post, El Abed changed her profile photo to show off her new look and deconstruct the idea that a woman’s worth and femininity is linked to her hair.

In a world where images often travel faster than ideas, El Abed’s compelling message adds to modern feminists‘ efforts in changing mentalities about women’s rights and freedoms by using social media platforms to engage young minds.

The 28-year-old Moroccan singer entered the music world through her participation in MBC’s Arabs Got Talent in 2017. El Abed’s singing style draws inspiration from Judeo-Moroccan and Andalusian music.