Moroccans Maintain Position as Largest Foreign Community in Spain

The number of foreign residents in Spain who are affiliated with the country’s social security agency declined due to COVID-19, recent statistics say.

Rabat – Moroccans remain the top foreign community in Spain, according to the recent statistics from the Spanish Ministry of Labor.

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) estimated the number of Moroccans legally established in Spain at 864,546 on January 1, representing an increase of 6.3% from a year earlier.

The Ministry of Labor said that a total of 253,624 Moroccans were registered with the social security administration in Spain by the end of April.

The statistics show Moroccans at the top of the list of non-EU foreign workers contributing to social security in Spain, followed by Chinese (78,442), Colombians (70,089) and Ecuadorians (66,551).

The total number of foreigners affiliated with Spanish social security reached 1,972,552 in the first four months of 2020, down 5.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. The difference is largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of all foreign workers contributing to Spanish social security, some 1,220,052 are from non-EU countries and 752,500 are from Europe.

The number of foreign residents fell by 101,377 in April, 4.9% less compared to the previous month, the ministry said.

The number of foreigners affiliated with the general social security system reached 1,627,524 at the end of April.

Registrants in the self-employed system stood at 340,745 people.

In April, INE estimated the number of Moroccans residing in Spain with legal status amounted to 864,500 in 2019.