Morocco Reports 99 New COVID-19 Cases, 71 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 99 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the total number of infections that Morocco recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic to 7,532, as of 4 p.m. on May 25.

The ministry also confirmed 71 new recoveries in the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients reached 4,774.

Fatalities related to COVID-19 reached 200, with one new fatality reported in 24 hours.

Approximately 144,671 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic emerged in Morocco on March 2.

According to the Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed El Youbi, health officials confirmed most of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat region.

The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, with 32.63% of the country’s total infections.

The Marrakech-Safi region is the second-hardest-hit, with 17.55% of Morocco’s total cases, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (13.77%), Fez-Meknes (13.21%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.24%), and Draa-Tafilalet (7.78%).

The oriental has 2.47% of the country’s cases, while Dakhla Oued Eddahab has 0.07% of the cases.

Guelmim Oued Noun has 0.57% and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has 0.05%.

Morocco continues to maintain a 2.7% fatality rate while the recovery rate reached 63.4%, El Youbi added.