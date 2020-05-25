The union invited observers to refrain from making hasty judgments as the case is still under investigation.

Rabat – The National Union of the Moroccan Press issued today a press release on the case of Moroccan journalist Soulaiman Raissouni. Police arrested Raissouni last week on “violent indecent assault” charges.

The press release said that the union is following the case of Akhbar Al Yaoum’s editor-in-chief with “great concern.”

“The union was keen to wait on its position on the detention until it has enough data” to form a “comprehensive and complete opinion on the case,” the statement received by Morocco World News said.

While expressing respect for the country’s judicial system, the statement said that the charges attributed to Raissouni are “still in need of further careful investigation as the complainant accusations date back” two years.

The statement followed the decision made today by the investigating judge of the Casablanca Court of Appeals, who ordered the journalist’s detention.

Raissouni will appear in court on June 11 after a member of the Moroccan LGBT community claimed recently on social media that Raissouni assaulted him in 2018.

The man claimed he did not want to talk about the assault at the time because he “feared” criticism and repercussions due to the country’s stance on same sex-relations.

Article 489 of Morocco’s penal code stipulates same-sex relations are illegal. Offenders face prison sentences of up to three years and a fine of up MAD 1,200 ($120).

The union’s statement condemned the publicizing of Raissouni’s case on social media, which is “against journalistic ethics.”

The press union urged people to refrain from hasty judgment as the case is still under investigation. Judicial authorities are solely responsible for deciding whether Raissouni is innocent or guilty, the statement emphasized.

The case stirred debate between Raissouni’s supporters, who question the accusation’s veracity, and others who are withholding judgment pending legal proceedings.