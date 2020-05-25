Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria Highlights Morocco’s Pan-African Vision

Rabat – African states, including Morocco, have an identity based on a shared perspective and a common ambition, said the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, in a statement.

The embassy issued the statement on the occasion of Africa Day, celebrated on May 25 to commemorate the creation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), currently the African Union (AU), in 1963.

“The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Pretoria reiterates, on the occasion of the Africa Day, which coincides this year with Eid al-Fitr in South Africa, that African identity is a celebration of all time, a shared perspective and a common ambition,” the statement said.

“The emerging solidarity, cooperation, and empathy” between African states amid the COVID-19 crisis are “a source of pride and a beacon of hope,” the statement continued, before urging African countries to “always look to the future” and to mobilize the continent’s “unmatched potential.”

“It is our duty to act with resolve and responsibility on the path to this future of peace, stability, and prosperity, which must materialize while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” the embassy added.

Morocco’s diplomatic representation went on to present the country’s leading role in the continent.

“King Mohammed VI’s leadership has made the emergence of Africa a perspective not only desired but drawn [as] part of a global vision, an inclusive action, and a united, responsible, and ambitious approach,” the statement said.

According to the embassy, Morocco’s return to the AU, its “institutional family,” proves Morocco’s will to initiate a dynamic of “global and sustainable development” in Africa.

Morocco was among the “founding fathers” of the OAU and has continuously aimed to raise Africa’s level on the regional and international scales, the statement continued.

The embassy recalled King Mohammed VI’s speech at the 28th AU Summit, held on January 31, 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“This is the path to solidarity, peace, and union chosen by my country. We reaffirm our commitment to the development and prosperity of African citizens. We, peoples of Africa, have the means and the genius; together, we can fulfill the aspirations of our people,” the King said in a speech marking Morocco’s return to the AU after 33 years.

The embassy also urged African states to cut ties with their past approaches and adopt new ways to speed up Africa’s development, saying that “the AU must be the locomotive of an Africa that moves forward, an Africa that trusts itself, and an Africa that evolves.”

At the end of the statement, the Moroccan diplomatic mission recalled King Mohammed VI’s speech in February 2014 from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, where he encouraged African states to take action into their own hands to reach their development ambitions.

“A vibrant, developed Africa is not merely a dream for tomorrow; it can be a reality today, provided we take action. Therefore, now is the time to act or to make a start. Indeed, it is essential to act because that is what makes political action credible; that is what makes it possible to achieve the desired objectives.”