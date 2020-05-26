Morocco Confirms 67 New COVID-19 Recoveries, 24 Cases

Approximately 148,023 suspected cases tested negative for the virus since its outbreak in the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total case count to 7,556 as of 10 a.m. on May 26.

The ministry also reported 67 new recoveries. The total number of patients in Morocco who recovered from COVID-19 stands at 4,841 to date.

The ministry announced two new deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 202. COVID-19 deaths, however, appear to have hit a plateau, and the fatality rate remains low.

While the recovery rate has steadily grown to 63.4%, the fatality rate has stagnated at 2.7%.

Approximately 148,023 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco on March 2.

The Casablanca-Settat region has the majority of the cases with 32.74% of the country’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region is the second, with 17.56% of Morocco’s cases.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has 13.76%, followed by Fez-Meknes (13.17%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.21%), and Draa-Tafilalet (7.76%).

The Oriental region has 2.46% of Morocco’s cases, Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.50%, and Souss-Massa has 1.15%.

Morocco’s southernmost regions have the lowest numbers of reported cases. Guelmim-Oued Noun region has 0.57% of the country’s total cases, while Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra has 0.05% and Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab has 0.07%.