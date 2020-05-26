Hot Weather to Persist in Morocco Until Wednesday

The weather office also forecasts strong gusts of wind from Tuesday to Thursday.

Rabat – The National Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecasts hot weather through Wednesday, May 27 in several provinces throughout Morocco along with strong gusts of wind in the north until Thursday.

In a special notice published on May 25, the weather office said that temperatures ranging from 40 to 44 degrees Celsius (104 to 111 degrees Fahrenheit) to will sweep the southern Moroccan provinces of Aousserd, Oued Eddahab, Assa Zag, Boujdour, Smara, Laayoune, Tan-Tan, Guelmim, and Taroudant, as well as the northwestern provinces of Sidi Kacem and Sidi Slimane, from Monday to Tuesday.

Temperatures ranging between 37 and 41 degrees Celsius (99 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit) will affect the southwestern provinces of Tarfaya and Sidi Ifni; the Souss-Massa provinces of Tiznit, Chtouka Ait Baha, Inezgane-Ait Melloul, and Agadir Ida Outanane; and the Marrakech-Safi provinces of Chichaoua, Marrakech, Rehamna, El Kelaa des Sraghna, and Youssoufia.

The same heatwave will concern the western provinces of Safi and Essaouira; the central provinces of Fkih Bensalah, Beni Mellal, Benslimane, Sidi Bennour, Settat, Khouribga, Berrechid, Kenitra, and Khemisset; the northern central provinces of Meknes, Fez, and Moulay Yacoub; and the northern provinces of Taounate,, Larache, and Ouezzane.

On Wednesday, a heatwave with temperatures ranging between 38 and 43 degrees Celsius (100 and 109 degrees Fahrenheit) will hit Aousserd, Oued Eddahab, Boujdour, Laayoune, Es-Samara, Assa Zag, Tata, Taroudant, Marrakech, Rehamna, El Kelaa des Sraghna, Fkih Bensalah, Beni Mellal, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, and Khemisset.

Moderate to high temperatures will persist throughout the rest of the week in the southeast and interior regions of the southern provinces, the statement added.

Gusts of wind ranging between 75 and 90 kilometers per hour will hit the northern provinces of Tangier, Assilah, Fahs-Anjra, M’diq-Fnideq, and Tetouan. The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region experienced fairly strong gusts of wind earlier this week on Monday, May 25.