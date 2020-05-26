The ministry said it has provided more than 4,310 children in social protection centers with tools to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Rabat – The Moroccan Minister of Solidarity Jamila El Moussali said Morocco has rescued a total of 803 children in vulnerable situations since the state of emergency entered into force.

El Moussali’s announcement came in a press release on May 25, National Children’s Day, that highlighted the ministry’s achievements in child protection this year.

The ministry’s action plan to protect vulnerable children from various forms of violence has mobilized 74 social assistance units, four support centers, and 74 assistance teams.

The action plan also welcomed the participation of 300 Moroccan social assistants specialized in child protection.

The press release also said the ministry’s efforts during the third phase of the state of emergency in Morocco rescued 474 children from the street and placed 3,852 abandoned children in 75 social protection centers.

Since Morocco entered lockdown on March 20, the ministry has rescued 803 children from the street, including 633 boys and 170 girls, the press release added. Meanwhile, a total of 603 children have rejoined their families.

The ministry said it has provided more than 4,310 children in social protection centers with disinfectants and awareness leaflets to reduce the threat of COVID-19 in collaboration with UNICEF.

The ministry stressed that its role is to remain focused on monitoring children in the street, analyzing their social situations, and monitoring them after they are reintegrated into their families.

Morocco’s Ministry of Solidarity accelerated its efforts to support vulnerable populations after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the country. El Moussali announced on May 5 that Morocco conducted the largest shelter operation for the homeless population in its history to protect the at-risk individuals from COVID-19.

In the first five weeks of Morocco’s lockdown, the ministry helped accommodate 6,324 homeless individuals and assisted 2,060 others in reuniting with their families.