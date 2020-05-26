Remote Classes Resume on Morocco’s National Television

Morocco ventured into remote learning after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the government to suspend face-to-face classes in schools in mid-March.

Rabat – After a three-day suspension because of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Moroccan television channels resumed today, May 26, the broadcasting of educational content as part of the country’s remote learning initiative.

Television channels “Ataqafiya,” “Al Amazighia,” “Arryadia,” and “Laayoune TV” have all gone back to their original schedule, the Ministry of National Education announced.

The resumption of remote classes aims to complete the remaining lessons of the current school year, “which are of crucial importance in the students’ academic curricula,” despite the cancellation of all final exams except baccalaureate exams.

Cultural television channel “Ataqafiya” is set to exclusively broadcast courses included in the 2020 baccalaureate exams everyday from 9 a.m. to midnight, while “Al Amazighia” (Tamazight) will broadcast pre-school and primary education lessons between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. of each day.

“Laayoune TV” is set to broadcast lessons included in the final year of middle school and the first year of high school curricula, as well as the lessons not included in the first year baccalaureate exams, everyday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, sports channel “Arryadia” will broadcast debates and round tables between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., as well as university courses from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The university lessons concern various facets of English language studies.

This second phase of remote learning will focus mainly on reviewing the already-studied lessons and on supporting baccalaureate students through exam preparation sessions.

The Ministry of Education is set to convert all the aired lessons, directly after their broadcast on television, into digital resources available on the “TelmidTICE” online platform and on the Higher Education ministerial department’s website. The initiative would allow students to follow the lessons at their own pace, not only according to the strict television schedule.

The detailed daily schedules of each television channel are available on the Ministry of Education’s website and on its official pages on social networks.

The ministry launched the remote learning initiative on March 16, three days after the Moroccan government suspended face-to-face classes in schools to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Pedagogical teams at the ministry made a series of lessons and educational content available via the website “TelmidTICE” and four television channels.

In early April, the Ministry of Education revealed that 600,000 students access the “TelmidTICE” website every day.

On May 12, Minister of Education Said Amzazi announced that students will not rejoin their classes until September to start the 2020-2021 school year and that all final examinations are cancelled, except baccalaureate exams.

The move, however, does not mean that the school year has already ended. Students are still encouraged to follow the lessons and learn at home through the various remote learning platforms.