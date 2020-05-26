M Voice Radio Launches as Platform for Moroccan Diaspora in US

“We hope to support a whole new generation of Moroccan-American talent and serve as a bridge between USA and Morocco.”

Rabat – The city of New York saw the launch of the new station “M Voice Radio” on Saturday, May 23, inspired by a group of Moroccan-American entrepreneurs.

M Voice Radio is multi-platform news organization, diffusing content in both English and Arabic for the Moroccan community, in addition to other languages to attract more communities.

The Moroccan-American station also provides services through its website, mobile applications, and most social media platforms.

For effective transmission and quality content, M Voice Radio collaborates with a network of international entities and several news sources. It focuses on various aspects of life for the Moroccan diaspora community, aiming to develop and deploy the capacities of local talents.

Station President Simo El Aissaoui told Morocco World News that M Voice Radio’s vision is to provide a platform for Moroccan Americans to share their stories and talk about their experiences, businesses, projects and the things that matter most to them.

Providing the Moroccan community in the US with a new radio station they can use to connect and transmit their voices, El Aissaoui pledges to learn from the audience and to keep improving the platform’s offers, with the objective of “bringing the best to everyone.”

“We hope to support a whole new generation of Moroccan-American talent and serve as a bridge between USA and Morocco,” the M Voice Radio head told MWN.

The radio broadcast varies between news, entertainment, culture, education, sports, and environmental and community development programs.

With the slogan “Diaspora’s voice,” M Voice Radio hopes to support a whole new generation of Moroccan-American talent and make their voice heard.