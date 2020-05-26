Volunteers Launch Food Aid Initiative for Moroccans Stranded in Turkey

The operation has benefited 40 families and students, totaling $2,000 in donations as of Monday, May 25.

Rabat – Moroccan volunteers in Istanbul have launched a solidarity campaign called “Maakoum” (Arabic for “with you”), to assist stranded Moroccan students, tourists, and newly-unemployed workers facing difficulties in Turkey due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The assistance comes in the form of food baskets or cash support granted to vulnerable Moroccans in Turkey.

“The initiative aims to provide aid of MAD 500 ($50) in the form of a food basket or bank transfer intended to partially cover basic subsistence needs for the benefit of 500 families of unemployed Moroccans Residing Abroad (MREs) and students,” said the campaign’s organizers in a press release.

Organizers added that a large segment of the Moroccan community residing or stranded in Turkey has suffered repercussions of the suspension of work activities in Turkey due to COVID-19 preventive measures. Another challenge is the impossibility to return home because of Morocco’s decision to close all borders.

Each of the Maakoum program’s 500 beneficiaries will receive an SMS or a purchase voucher in Turkish Lira, (MAD 500 or $50), which will allow them to obtain their supplies directly from stores of the A101 discount supermarket chain. Beneficiaries can also opt to receive the $50 in food aid through a bank transfer.

Organizers made sure to conduct the operation of distributing food baskets “with discretion and dignity” while respecting measures of social distancing.

To benefit from the solidarity initiative, organizers invite people financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis to accurately fill out a donation request form available in the press release.

Philanthropists wishing to take part in the solidarity initiative are invited to reach out to the organizers via phone at +212661146851 or via email at samlali.wissal@gmail.com.