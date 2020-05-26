Moroccan Banking Sector Launches COVID-19 Screenings for Personnel

The screenings are part of the Health Ministry’s preventive measures set in place for the sector’s employees and patrons.

Rabat – To prepare for a proper deconfinement and a sustainable resumption of economic activities, the banking sector has decided to perform COVID-19 screening tests on all banking staff. The decision comes as part of the country’s preventive measures in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

The government calls upon banks to carry out screening campaigns for all their employees following a joint decision of the national authorities and the Professional Association of Banks in Morocco (GPBM).

A number of banks have already started implementing the GPBM’s decision, including Societe Generale. The Moroccan subsidiary of the French bank is the first financial institution to mobilize its regional branches to begin the screening tests operation.

“A national preventive screening campaign has been launched by Moroccan health workers and will benefit all employees in the banking sector,” said Societe Generale in a message addressed to its personnel.

The bank pointed out that the preventive measure strengthens the system already in place to ensure the safety of personnel and their social circles.

According to the latest figures from Morocco’s central bank, Bank Al-Maghrib, there were a total number of 41,890 banks in the country as of the end of 2018.

Morocco crossed the threshold of 10,000 COVID-19 screening tests per day on Friday, May 22, an average that is increasing weekly. The mass testing will strengthen the Health Ministry’s ability to stem the propagation of the pandemic.