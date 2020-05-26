Morocco Records 7 Fatalities, 590 Injuries from Road Accidents in 1 Week

Police control operations on the road led to 9,268 tickets, totaling a sum of MAD 867,300 ($88,000).

Rabat – The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) declared today that road accidents in Morocco during the period of May 18 to 24 resulted in seven fatalities and left 590 individuals injured.

DGSN said that these accidents happened due to several factors including the non-compliance with priority on the road, inadvertance of drivers, change of direction without use of signal, speeding, inadvertance of pedestrians, and non-compliance with the recommended road safety distance.

They also cited non-compliance with stop signs, loss of control, traffic in the left lane, unauthorized change of direction, non-compliance with traffic lights, traffic in the wrong direction, and defective passing.

Police control operations on the road led to 9,268 tickets and drafted 4,839 legal proceedings which were submitted to the general prosecutor’s office, while 4,429 transaction fines were collected, according to the same source.

Road patrols collected a sum of MAD 867,300 ($88,000), in addition to the impoundment of 3,099 vehicles, the seizure of 1,649 documents, and the withdrawal from circulation of 91 vehicles.

By these numbers, Morocco’s rate of road accidents is rising again, after DGSN declared a remarkable fall in such accidents. Between the start of the nationwide lockdown on March 20 and May 3, Moroccan security services recorded a 76.49% decrease in the number of road accidents compared to the same period in 2019.

The number of mild injuries related to road accidents decreased by 78.29% during the period, severe injuries by 76.54%, and road fatalities by 66.34%, a statement from Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) revealed.

Since the start of the lockdown, Moroccan police have recorded a total of 2,073 road accidents across the country that led to 35 deaths, 106 severe injuries, and 2,496 mild injuries.

During the same period in 2019, Moroccan authorities registered 8,818 traffic accidents, causing 104 deaths, 452 severe injuries, and 11,498 mild injuries.