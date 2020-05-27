Moroccan Police Arrest Pediatrician for Alleged Rape of Minors

The arrest took place after the parents of two minors filed complaints against the doctor.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested on May 26 a pediatrician suspected of raping and exploiting minors in the city of Temara, 14.9 kilometres from Rabat.

The arrest took place after police received complaints from the parents of two minors.

The parents claimed the pediatrician hired a 19 year old to send ditial porngraphic content to seduce their children aged 13 and 17, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

Preliminary investigation enabled police to arrest the doctor and his intermediary. Police also seized the computer devices and equipment used in sending and sharing of pornographic content.

Security services will submit the devices to technical experts for the necessary investigations.

Police put the pediatrician and the 19-year old suspect in custody for further investigation to determine all charges and to identify other alleged victims.

Articles 486 and 488 of Morocco’s Criminal Code state that rape or attempted rape of children under the age of 18 is punishable with 10 to 20 years in prison.

Several cases of pedophilia in Morocco have made national and international headlines in recent months.

A Kuwaiti man accused of raping a 14-year old girl in Marrakech fled Morocco to avoid court sentence in February.

A court ordered his provisional release earlier this year. Activists condemned the court’s decision.

The rape case dates back to July last year when a 14-year-old girl disappeared in Marrakech for days before she appeared again.