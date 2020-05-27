Author J.K. Rowling Releases Free Tale for Children in Lockdown

Rowling is the first billionaire author in history, selling over 400 million copies of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga around the world.

Rabat – ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling yesterday announced the release of a free children’s book online.The first chapter of ‘ the Ickabog’ is now available on a newly created website to entertain children during the novel coronavirus lockdown.

Rowling announced on her website that she would be posting a new chapter every weekday until July 10 on ‘The Ickabog’ website.

The British novelist said that she wrote the book 10 years ago while she was still working on the ‘Harry Potter’ saga.

“A few weeks ago at dinner, I tentatively mooted the idea of getting ‘The Ickabog’ down from the attic and publishing it for free for children in lockdown,” said the 54-year old writer, explaining that she had used the book as a bedtime story for her kids.

Suitable for 7-9-year olds to read to themselves, ‘the Ickabog’ is a story about the abuse of power, said Rowling. “The themes are timeless and could apply to any era and any country.”

In addition to her donation, Rowling also launched an illustration competition to fill her unpublished book. “I thought how wonderful it would be if children in lockdown, or otherwise needing distraction during the strange and difficult time we’re passing through, illustrated the story for me.”

“There will be suggestions about the illustrations we might need for each chapter on the Ickabog website, but nobody should feel constrained by these ideas. I want to see imaginations run wild!” added Rowling.

Rowling is known for being the first billionaire author in history, selling over 400 million copies of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga around the world.

Also a philanthropist, Rowling lost her billionaire title due to her donations to support several causes, including children’s welfare, anti-poverty, and the treatment of multiple sclerosis disease.

The English writer pledges more donations after the publishing of her book. “I’m pledging all author royalties from the Ickabog, when published, to help groups who’ve been particularly impacted by the pandemic. Further details will be available later in the year.”