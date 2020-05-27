Morocco Confirms 24 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 97 Recoveries 

As Morocco approaches the day it will lift the state of emergency, the country is witnessing a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases, remaining below 50 for the last two days.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 24 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7,601. The new figure represents Morocco’s lowest new case count since the beginning of the outbreak in the country on March 2.

The ministry also confirmed that there were no additional deaths, with fatalities remaining at 202. The mortality rate is stable at 2.7%, well below the global average of 6.2%.

Morocco also recorded 97 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,978.

Most of the country’s new cases were detected through monitoring people who came into contact with COVID-19 patients. The new patients did not exhibit any symptoms of the viral infection.

The ministry of health performed a total of 9,324 screening tests during the last 24 hours, 24 of which came back negative. This brings the total number of tests that yielded negative results since the pandemic’s onset to 163,112.

The new figures show there is an improvement in indicators related to the severity of the pandemic in the country, and that the state is approaching its ultimate goal of declaring success in COVID-19 containment.