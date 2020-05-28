Gad Elmaleh Mocks People Who Don’t Put Face Masks Properly

Elmaleh used his humour to raise awareness about the danger of not wearing face masks correctly in public spaces.

Rabat – French-Moroccan Comedian Gad Elmaleh launched a video today on instagram to mock people who do not wear face masks correctly.

Elmaleh did impressions of different types of people who do not wear face masks correctly to spread awareness for the importance of wearing protective equipment amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to talk to you about someone we see a lot, we don’t talk much about him, but see him, this guy!” says the comedian, hanging his face mask on one ear. He then mocks those who wear their masks under the chin, so that their mouth and nose are uncovered.

Finally, Elmaleh draws attention to people who cover the face, except for the nose.

The Moroccan born actor then puts his face mask correctly, covering his nose and mouths, and reminds his fans to wear their face masks. “It can save you,” says the comedian.

The stand-up comedian had sent out a similar message in mid-March, urging Moroccans to stay home as a protective measure.

“A lot of people do not believe what is going on,” he said, using a blend of French and Moroccan Arabic to deliver his message. “I want to ask you to please stay home.”

“May God protect you. We will get out of this together, God willing.”

The industry of face masks in Morocco has flourished in the past month.

The North-African country has 40 textile factories that produce 10 million masks and have already started exporting to Spain, France, Italy, and Germany.