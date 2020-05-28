Morocco to Air Inclusive Classes in Sign Language

The solidarity ministry said the initiative seeks to give equal rights to all students amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – The Ministry of Solidarity and Social Development announced on May 27 the launch of a series of classes designed for people with special needs.

The ministry will broadcast the classes at the www.covid19.social.gov.ma/handicap website, developed to support people with special needs and their families.

A statement from the ministry said that the initiative aims to contribute to supporting the community mobilization efforts, according to King Mohammed VI instructions.

The initiative seeks to provide a follow up to a set of educational resources, including videos of classes translated into sign language.

The classes include educational and psychological support from professionals, including physiotherapy guidelines for people with cerebral palsy.

The initiative also includes classes for children with learning difficulties to help them acquire basic skills and abilities to learn.

The classes will also include know-how sessions for parents to help them understand and use a range of means to tackle situations with children suffering from autism.

The initiative is part of the campaign seeking to guarantee access to education for all students amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The ministry launched the classes in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program.

Morocco suspended in-school education on March 16 as part of its decision to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis.

The education ministry canceled all exams for Moroccan students, except for baccalaureate, university, and vocational training students.

The Ministry of Education announced yesterday that Moroccan television channels will continue to broadcast classes for all education levels.

Television channels “Ataqafiya,” “Al Amazighia,” “Arryadia,” and “Laayoune TV” all broadcast classes, in addition to websites hosting lessons.

In addition to the official national program from the ministry, several initiatives emerged to help empower youth with special needs across Morocco.

Ecole Vivante or “the Living School” in the High Atlas Mountains along the Ait Bouguemez valley, 180 kilometers east of Marrakech, is among the initiatives that provide empowerment programs for Moroccan youth.

The school provides specially trained teachers for deaf students and has support staff ready to accommodate the needs of deaf children, especially in more rural locations.