Moroccan Police Seize 863 Kilograms of Cannabis Resin in Tangier

Rabat – The Judicial Police of Tangier teamed up with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) in an operation leading to the seizure of a cargo of 863 kilograms of cannabis resin today.

The operation took place in the rural commune near Ksar Sghir, 43 kilometers from Tangier, resulting in the seizure of 27 packages that were meant for international trafficking, according to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Police also arrested a 31-year-old individual with an extensive criminal record that the body suspects for his involvement in the case.

The operation also led to the seizure of three vehicles, including one registered abroad, as well as an inflatable boat with an outboard motor, possibly used in international drug trafficking, according to the same source.

Police members put the suspect in custody while investigations continue in order to determine other details of the criminal act.

On May 24, DGST conducted a similar operation with the regional police of the district of Guelmim, southern Morocco, leading to the seizure of three tons of cannabis resin.

Moroccan police made another remarkable seizure over the weekend on May 23, seizing nearly 5.5 tons of cannabis resin from a car registered in Morocco. The DGSN said the suspects are still on the run.

Cannabis resin is the most common drug in the country. Police managed to seize a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives last year, the DGSN said in its 2019 report.

DGSN recorded a 20% decline in the country’s general crime rate between March 2019 and the same period in 2020, which translates approximately to 10,867 fewer criminal cases in the country. However, drug seizures have been on the rise during the last month.

In one week, May 8 to 15, Moroccan customs conducted three cannabis resin seizures in three different Moroccan regions. These included the seizure of 6.3 tons at the Morocco-Mauritania border crossing of coastal Guerguerat, south of Dakhla, 378 kilograms near the city of Kenitra, and 180 kilograms in Agadir.