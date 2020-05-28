Morocco Reports 42 New COVID-19 Cases, 217 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health said that 35 of the new cases were confirmed in two old industrial hotspots in Casablanca and Tangier.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported it has confirmed 42 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7,643.

The country witnessed a significant drop in cases in the last three days, with the total number of new cases remaining below 50 each day.

The ministry also confirmed that there were no additional deaths, with fatalities remaining at 202. The mortality rate declined slightly to reach 2.6%, well below the global average of 6.2%. The COVID-19 R0 rate is now below 0.78.

Morocco also recorded 217 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,643. The recovery rate stands at 68%.

The Ministry of Health said that 21 of the new cases were recorded in old but still-active hotspots in the city of Tangier, while another case was registered in the province of Fahs-Anjra, situated 24.6 kilometers east of Tangier.

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 14 cases specifically in a new small industrial hotspot, while three cases were confirmed in the Fez-Meknes region, and two cases emerged in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region.

Around 36 of the country’s new cases were detected through monitoring people who came into contact with COVID-19 patients. The new patients did not exhibit any symptoms of the viral infection.

The Ministry of Health performed a total of 9,476 screening tests during the last 24 hours, 42 of which came back positive. The additional 9,434 negative tests bring the total number of tests that yielded negative results since the pandemic’s onset to 172,546.

Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb partly attributed the country’s success in maintaining a low mortality rate to the use of chloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 infections.

The fact that Morocco’s daily count remained below 50 over the last three days offers hope that the country’s daily new case counts will continue to decline.