Morocco to Increase Commuter Train Frequency June 1, Limit Capacity

The office will reduce the train occupancy capacity to 50% to ensure the safety of its clients and personnel.

Rabat – Morocco’s national railway office (ONCF) announced in a statement on Thursday, May 28 that it will increase the number of fast commuter trains operating on the proximity axes of Casa Port-Settat, Casa Port-El Jadida, and Casa Port-Rabat-Kenitra.

The ONCF said that the number of services will increase from 20 to 40 trains per day, combined with the reopening of Rabat Agdal and Sale Tabriquet stations, starting on June 1.

The resumption of train activities will be in full compliance with the measures enacted by the competent authorities and following the gradual evolution of demand, according to the statement.

The office is adopting a set of preventive and proactive security measures while at the same time introducing new travel rules to “support the gradual resumption of traffic and guarantee optimal conditions for protected travel.”

The new measures include screening passengers at station entrances, ensuring the wearing of masks in stations and onboard trains, providing hydro-alcoholic gels in stations and onboard trains, as well as conducting reinforced and continuous cleaning and disinfection of trains and shared areas in stations.

Also included in the measures is ensuring the respect of social distancing in waiting areas in stations, on platforms, and onboard trains. ONCF will do so by limiting sales capacity, neutralizing seats, and putting social distance marks on the ground.

In order to respect the health measures, the office is reducing the sales and occupancy capacity to 50% for fast shuttle trains during the first phase.

The ONCF also introduced the compulsory advanced booking of tickets for all fast shuttle trains, which is already the case for AL BORAQ and AL ATLAS trains.

The office is also using a communication and informative plan to make people aware of the new measures in place.

Clients are invited to buy tickets remotely on the ONCF’s commercial site to avoid traveling to stations and to book their places in the fast shuttle trains before the authorized capacity is exhausted.

The ONCF is preparing the gradual resumption of services of AL BORAQ (high-speed train) and AL ATLAS, with the date of circulation yet to be communicated.