The European Commission-Global Citizen campaign seeks to raise funding to support health organizations and ensure access to coronavirus-related resources for all.

Morocco expressed its full support today for the European Commission’s “Coronavirus Global Response” campaign, aiming for universal access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines, treatment, and testing.

Morocco is “fully committed to supporting and encouraging research to contribute to facing the pandemic and overcoming the Coronavirus,” said Delegate Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research Driss Ouaouicha, as quoted in a press release from the European Commission.

“More than ever before, decision-makers today are guided by research findings and recommendations,” he added.

“The EU Coronavirus Global Response is praiseworthy; it provides a framework not only for Europeans, but also for other willing participants from Africa and elsewhere to come together, work together, and ultimately bring people’s lives, the world over, back to the next normal,” Ouaouicha continued.

Morocco is one of the campaign’s 15 partner countries, and more are expected to join, according to the project’s website.

On May 28, the Commission announced the campaign’s next steps. The pledging marathon that started on May 4 will now see the launch of a new campaign with international advocacy organization Global Citizen, titled “Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.” The campaign will culminate in a Global Pledging Summit on June 27.

The European Commission and Global Citizen will step up the mobilization of funding to enable the world to overcome this pandemic – and avoid another.

The campaign will seek to raise the considerable resources needed to accelerate the development of new solutions and ensure their universal and inclusive access. This means access to these resources everywhere, for everyone who needs them, according to the European Commission.